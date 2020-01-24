FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are in custody after a stolen car crashed into multiple vehicles, including a school bus, in Ferguson Friday morning.
Around 8:10 a.m., Ferguson police were notified that a vehicle had been stolen and was believed to be in the area of N. Florissant Road and Hereford Ave. The vehicle was later seen speeding south on N. Florissant and then passed the Ferguson Police Department.
The stolen car then hit multiple vehicles, including a school bus from Student Transportation of America, according to police.
Following the crash, three people ran from the stolen vehicle. Two of the suspects were taken into custody.
A person who was inside a vehicle that was hit by the stolen car was taken to the hospital with an injury.
No one on the school bus was injured.
No other information has been released by police. Anyone with additional details is urged to contact the Ferguson Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.