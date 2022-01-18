School advocates, legal experts push back against Missouri AG's attempt to sue schools over mask mandates

(KMOV.com) - School district advocates and local attorneys are calling Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's latest fight against school districts a distraction from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s frustrating for teachers, it’s frustrating for school leaders. Given we’re two years into this and we’re still trying to do the best we can for kids,” said Paul Ziegler.

Paul Ziegler is the CEO of Education Plus, which supports school districts in the St. Louis area through advocacy, legal issues and other areas.

“I think what you’re seeing generally is a majority of our school districts in St. Louis County have continued with some sort of masking requirement,” he said.

In a latest attempt to prevent school districts from enforcing their own COVID-19 mitigation measures, Attorney General Eric Schmitt today announced his office is finalizing lawsuits against all “non-compliant” school districts this week who continue to enforce mask mandates:

“It’s far past time that the power to make health decisions concerning children be pried from the hands of bureaucrats and put back into the hands of parents and families, and I will take school district after school district to court to achieve that goal."

News 4 asked Schmitt’s office how many lawsuits they can expect to see issued. While his office did not provide an exact number, some of those districts are in the St. Louis region. However, the list could change if some districts drop their mandates.

“I’m not sure why anyone would feel as though it was unlawful for school boards to act in this way when there are these statues that are so clear and to the point,” said Ziegler.

Ziegler maintains that multiple Missouri statutes allow school boards to make decisions that ensures the safety and health of their school districts. Those statutes include 171.011, which allows school boards to “make all needful rules and regulations for the organization, grading and government in the school district.” Statue 167.191 allows districts to exclude a child from school if he or she has a contagious disease.

The AG’s office responded to these statues, saying in part, “As we’ve said all along, the legislature has not delegated the authority to school districts to issue these public health orders like mask mandates - this general statute does not provide any support for the argument that the legislature delegated that authority to school districts, and school districts can’t point to any specific statute that authorizes them to issue public health orders. We have to stop letting bureaucrats find power hidden in general statutes that has never existed before.”

On the second statue, the AG’s office issued this response:

“Too many schools around the state have kept healthy children out of school and confined at home, school districts simply don’t have that power. Keeping a child home from school because they’re sick is a completely different issue, it’s separate from a quarantine.”

Schmitt claims a recent Cole County Circuit Court ruling preventing local health departments from imposing COVID-19 orders also applies to schools.

"It has absolutely no bearing whatsoever, no effect on the authority of school districts to be school districts,” said Robert Gatter. “School districts are created by state law and they're created by state law that is completely separate from the state law that created the Department of Public Health and gave it public health power.”

Gatter is a law professor at the SLU School of Law at the Center for Health Law Studies. He says these pending lawsuits could potentially lead to more confusion among the public.

"If there is a mask mandate somewhere, they wonder, 'Oh it might be illegal', so why even bother to wear a mask,” he said. "And that's particularly dangerous as we're watching our hospitals reach capacity and as we are trying to keep kids in school, trying to keep businesses open [and] trying to keep universities in person instead of online."

School districts in the region maintain they have the right to continue enforcing mask mandates.

Francis Howell School District, whose school board recently switched back to requiring masks said in part, “The court ruling referenced by Attorney General Eric Schmitt does not limit the ability of elected officials to put mitigation measures in place that apply to district operations."