ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Workers at a local Schnucks store could soon walk off the job.
The union for the meat, deli and seafood department employees confirmed members have voted to authorize a strike. The earliest it could happen is four days from now.
"In that time, our hope is that they reach a new agreement with Schnucks to avoid a strike entirely," the UFCW Local tweeted.
A spokesperson from Schnucks released the following statement:
We are committed to reaching an agreement with our teammates in UFCW Local 88. The proposal on the table yesterday was unanimously recommended by UFCW Local 88 leadership and the entire membership bargaining committee, and though we are disappointed the proposal did not pass, we remain at the bargaining table, hopeful an agreement will be reached soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.