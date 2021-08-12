ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There will be a new gooey butter cake to chose from at Schnucks soon!
The St. Louis grocery chain will start stocking Russell’s Gooey Butter Cake on Aug. 25. The store will carry the family-owned neighborhood restaurant and bakery’s original and chocolate chip varieties.
The sweet treats will be kept in the frozen section and cost $12 each. The cakes can be thawed at room temperature, and Russell’s recommends finishing the pan with a light dusting of powdered sugar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.