(KMOV.com) - Local businesses are getting a boost from Schnucks, which offering items from local restaurants while the dine-in ban due to COVID-19 stays in place.
The first rotation includes Crispy Edge, known for its pot sticker offerings as well as items from Revel Kitchen and Seoul Taco.
Other restaurants will be added over time.
To see what's available, click here.
