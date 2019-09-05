ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis' Schnucks announced Thursday they are joining other retailers in asking customers to not openly carry guns in its stores.
In a statement from the store's corporate media relations, they said they decided to prohibit the open carrying of weapons except by authorized law enforcement.
"We made this decision for the safety and comfort of our teammates and our customers, who expect a family-friendly environment when shopping for their household needs," the announcement read.
Schnucks said it will continue to allow concealed carrying of weapons where it is permitted by law.
