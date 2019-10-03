ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Schnucks on Thursday announced they will stop selling tobacco products in 2020.
The policy, which means the store will not sell cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, chewing tobacco and snuff will begin on January 1, 2020.
The company added that, beginning on Oct. 15 and continuing indefinitely, Schnucks will offer double Schnucks Rewards points on all over-the counter smoking cessation products.
“Tobacco products are certainly a profitable part of our business, but our company’s mission is to nourish people’s lives,” said Schnucks Chairman & CEO Todd Schnuck in a media release Thursday. “Tobacco products directly contradict our core mission and that means that they simply don’t belong in our stores. We respect people’s right to make decisions that are best for them, and while we know this may not sit well with everyone, we believe it’s the right thing to do for the health of our communities, and our customers and that makes it the right decision for our company.”
Schnucks said they will be announcing additional health and wellness initiatives later this year.
