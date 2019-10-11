ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --Three area Schnucks scores will be closing in less than a month, the company announced Friday.
In a release, Schnucks officials said locations in St. Peters, O’Fallon and Edwardsville will close in November.
The location in St. Peters is at 100 Jungermann Road, the O’Fallon location is at 1421 Mexico Loop Road East, and the Edwardsville location is at 2122 Troy Road.
All locations will close Sunday, November 10 at 6 p.m.
The stores are closing due to poor sales. Approximately 190 employees at the three stores will all be offered transfers to other nearby Schnucks stores where they will retain the same rate of pay.
“Our customers have overwhelmingly chosen to visit neighboring Schnucks stores much more frequently than these locations, and as difficult as it is to have to close a store, we simply cannot operate locations that are not profitable,” said Schnucks Chairman & CEO Todd Schnuck. “While these decisions are never easy, we are grateful that we are able to preserve our teammates’ jobs and pay.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.