ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Saying sales have been disappointing, Schnucks on Thursday announced it will close one of its South County stores; the Green Park location, at 5780 Lindbergh, will close at the end of February.
The location was purchased in October 2018 from Shop 'n Save and "has experienced poor sales," the company said in a media release. The store is located within miles of two other Schnucks stores, Concord Village and Affton.
The store's 66 employees will be transferred to other locations.
