EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East Schnucks store will close early next month.
The East Alton location located at 634 Berkshire Blvd. will permanently close its doors on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m.
Schnucks announced Friday they will not renew its lease at the Wilshire Village location.
All of the store's 27 employees will be offered transfers to other nearby Schnucks stores and their pay will remain the same.
The store has consistently suffered from poor sales since October 2018, Schnucks said.
“We open stores only when we believe they will be both a preferred choice for shoppers and successful for our company, but in this instance, our customers are increasingly bypassing this store in favor of one of our three nearby stores instead,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck.
Locations in Wood River, Bethalto and Alton are all within 4.5 miles of the closing locations.
Schnucks will be depositing $15 in Schnucks Rewards points into the accounts of each Schnucks Rewards customer whose home store is Wilshire Village. The Rewards points will automatically be deposited on Aug. 4.
