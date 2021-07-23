ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Schnucks said they will follow new St. Louis City and County guidance and require masks inside their stores beginning Monday.
The mask mandate applies to their locations in St. Louis City and St. Louis County only. Schnucks said they'll require masks of all customers, employees and vendors.
Vaccinated customers and employees at stores outside of St. Louis City and County are not required to wear a mask.
Effective Monday, everyone 5 and older in St. Louis City and County must wear a mask in indoor public places and on public transportation regardless of vaccinated status. Officials are also urging people to wear masks in outside if they are in a group. Those who are seated in a restaurant or bar eating and drinking, and those who have disabilities that prevent them from wearing masks are exempt from the mandate.
The announcement comes as Delta variant spreads in the St. Louis region. St. Louis City and County officials previously said they were considering bringing the mandate back. Many local school districts are still deciding whether to require masks.
