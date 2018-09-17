ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --Schnucks announced Monday afternoon that they are acquiring 19 St. Louis-area Shop’n Save locations (14 in Missouri and five in Illinois.)
The transition is expected to be complete by the end of October of this year. Schnucks plans on closing the locations for only about two and a half days for each store, this will allow time to re-brand signage and fixtures.
Current employees at the Shop’n Save locations will be offered a position at the same wage rate, working a comparable number of hours and comparable work, according to Schnucks.
Fifteen of the 19 acquired stores include pharmacies, which will also be purchased in the sale. Schnucks will also acquire four of Shop’n Save’s seven fuel centers.
Below is a list of the stores transitioning from Shop’n Save to Schnucks:
- 1721 Homer M. Adams Parkway, Alton, IL 62002
- 800 Carlyle Avenue, Belleville, IL 62221
- 634 Berkshire Blvd., East Alton, IL 62024
- 2122 Troy Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025
- 1900 East Edwardsville Road, Wood River, IL 62095
- 1253 Water Tower Plaza, Arnold, MO 63010
- 7909 State Highway N, Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368
- 45 Gravois Bluffs Drive, Fenton, MO 63026
- 1275 North Truman Blvd., Festus, MO 63028
- 2183 Charbonier Road, Florissant, MO 63031
- 1032 Lemay Ferry Road, Lemay, MO 63125
- 3740 Monticello Plaza, O’Fallon, MO 63368
- 1421 Mexico Loop Road East, O’Fallon, MO 63366
- 10634 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann, MO 63074
- 60 Harvest Square, St. Charles, MO 63303
- 9070 St. Charles Rock Road, St. John, MO 63114
- 7057 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO 63119
- 5780 South Lindbergh Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63123
- 100 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, MO 63376
- 500 West Highway 50, Union, MO 63084 (Standalone Pharmacy)
To find your local Schnucks, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.