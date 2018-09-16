Schnuck Markets Inc. and the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas are teaming up to help with Hurricane Florence relief efforts.
The two organizations announced on Saturday Schnucks customers will be able to ‘Round up at the Register’ to support those affected by by the natural disaster starting Sunday, September 16 up until the following Sunday, September 23.
Schnucks customers will be able to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar at checkout. All of the donations made from rounding up to the nearest dollar will go to the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Florence Disaster Relief Fund.
Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane on September 14. Although it has weakened to a tropical depression since then, Florence has killed at least 12 people, caused torrential rains and left behind devastating flooding across the Carolinas.
The flooding is expected to worsen in the coming days.
The American Red Cross said it has activated to assist more than 17,000 people seeking refuge in Red Cross and community shelters. Approximately 2,200 Red Cross disaster workers from across the country have mobilized to help shelter, feed and support those impacted by Florence.
Schnucks advises customers to go through a lane attended by a checker because the round up feature is not available at Schnucks self-checkout lanes.
Customers will be able to round-up at all 99 Schnucks stores through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, September 23.
