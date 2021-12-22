ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The hours at several Schnucks stores are being pared back, due in part to staffing shortages, the grocery chain said Monday.
Starting October 4, most stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin will be open from 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. However, several stores in the St. Louis area will keep the same hours:
- Arsenal
- Cross Keys
- Dorsett
- Hampton Village
- Ladue Crossing
- Lindell
- Loughborough
- Richmond Center
- South City
- Downtown St. Louis
The chain also announced that the deli, meat and seafood counters will be open 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. seven days a week.
Just like Dierbergs, Schnucks says their stores will be closed this year on the following days:
Christmas:
- December 24 - Close at 5:30 p.m.
- December 25 - Closed
- December 26 - Closed
- December 27 - Open at normal time
New Years:
- December 31 - Close at 8 p.m.
- January 1 - Open at 9 a.m.
