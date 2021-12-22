ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The hours at several Schnucks stores are being pared back, due in part to staffing shortages, the grocery chain said Monday.

All Dierbergs stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas & Dec. 26 Dierbergs will thank their associates by closing all of their stores for three days this holiday season.

Starting October 4, most stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin will be open from 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. However, several stores in the St. Louis area will keep the same hours:

Arsenal

Cross Keys

Dorsett

Hampton Village

Ladue Crossing

Lindell

Loughborough

Richmond Center

South City

Downtown St. Louis

The chain also announced that the deli, meat and seafood counters will be open 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. seven days a week.

Just like Dierbergs, Schnucks says their stores will be closed this year on the following days:

Christmas:

December 24 - Close at 5:30 p.m.

December 25 - Closed

December 26 - Closed

December 27 - Open at normal time

New Years: