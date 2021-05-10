ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Your next shopping trip to Schnucks could be used to help others in the community. The grocery chain is now letting customers turn their rewards points into donations.
The points can be converted to cash, and the first class of local recipients includes Stray Rescue, Operation Food Search, and Mission: St. Louis.
Shoppers can make the donations in the Schnucks rewards app or on the website.
