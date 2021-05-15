ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Customers are who vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear masks inside Schnucks' stores, the company announced Saturday afternoon.

The announcement comes one day after both St. Louis City and County lifted their mask mandates and did away with most other COVID-19 restrictions to align with new guidelines from the CDC. Both Walmart and Trader Joe's also announced Friday that fully vaccinated customers do not need to wear masks. The Cardinals also announced that fully vaccinated fans do not have to wear a mask at Busch Stadium.

Despite dropping the mask mandate for fully-vaccinated customers, Schnucks employees are still required to wear one.