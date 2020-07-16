ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Schnucks stores will require customers to wear a face mask or covering while shopping in its stores starting next week.
According to Schnucks, the requirement will begin on Monday, July 20, at all Schnucks 113 locations in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.
There are exceptions for young children and people with medical conditions who are unable to wear a face mask or covering.
The stores will also provide complimentary masks, one per customer, for a limited time and while supplies last.
Schnucks stores are continuing to encourage customers to limit store visits to one shopper per household, when possible, and to socially distance while inside stores.
Signs will be posted at every store entrance informing customers of the new requirement and directing those without one to request a mask from the first Schnucks teammate they see upon entering the store.
“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we moved quickly to respond to the ever-changing environment and prioritize safety and cleanliness in our stores,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck.
