ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Schnucks stores have announced customers will not be allowed to bring in their reusable bags starting Thursday.
"While there are no known cases of the virus being spread through the use of reusable bags, we are taking this extra step as a precautionary measure," the store said in a statement.
The store also encouraged customers to wear a face mask when stopping at their stores.
Schnucks officials started limiting shoppers to one person per household to limit and slow the spread of coronavirus and to abide by social distancing guidelines.
