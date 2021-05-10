DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Schnucks Markets, Inc. is recalling fresh ground beef that was purchased from the Des Peres store.
Schnucks said the affected ground beef was purchased after 1:44 p.m. on May 9 from the store at 12332 Manchester Road. The sell-by date on the recalled product is May 10, 2021.
The recalled products are:
- 80/20 Chuck Ground Beef
- 90/10 Ground Sirloin
- 90/10 Fine Ground
- 81/19 Fine Ground Beef
The reason for the recall is that the beef could contain plastic wrapper pieces. Schnucks reports there have been no illnesses or injuries reported.
Anyone who purchased the recalled ground beef can return it to the store for a full refund or exchange. Customers who have questions can contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.
