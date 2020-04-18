FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Schnucks officials said the company is recalling all varieties of fresh ground beef sold at its Farmington store.
Officials said the product may contain pieces of plastic. Products bought before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18 at the 942 Valley Creek Drive location are the ones being recalled.
Customers who purchased the Schnucks fresh ground beef with a sell-by date of April 19, 2020 should return the product to the store for a full refund or exchange.
