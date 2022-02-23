AFFTON (KMOV.com) -- Schnucks is recalling fresh ground beef that was sold at its Affton store Wednesday.
In a press release, the store said ground beef bought between 2:44 and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at its Affton location may contain plastic in it. Customers who purchased 73/27 ground beef, 80/20 chuck ground beef or 90/10 extra lean ground beef with a sell by date of Feb. 24 should return the product to the store to get an exchange or refund.
A spokesperson said the recall only affects the Affton store and is an isolated incident. No injuries or illnesses have been reported, they said. Customers with questions can call customer service at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.
