TOWN AND COUNTRY , Mo. (KMOV.com) Schnucks has issued a voluntary recall on their fresh ground beef that may contain metal shavings due to a equipment malfunction.
Customers who purchased the meat at the store located on 1060 Woods Mill Road in Town and Country with a sell date of March 15, 2020 should return it for a full refund or exchange.
There hasn't been any illnesses or injuries reported. The company says this is an isolated incident that does not affect other stores.
Anyone with questions should contact Schnucks at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.
