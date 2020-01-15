BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Schnucks Markets is voluntarily recalling fresh ground beef and pork sold at its Bethalto location.
The meat was sold at the location at 72 Airport Plaza in Bethalto.
According to Schnucks, the products may contain pieces of a metal clip.
Customers who purchased Schnucks fresh ground beef of sausage with a sell-by date of Jan. 15, 2020 are asked to return it to the store for a full refund or an exchange.
The affected products include:
- Ground sirloin
- Ground chuck
- 90% lean ground beef
- 80% lean ground beef
- Ground pork
There have been no reported illnesses at this time.
This is an isolated incident that does not affect any other stores, Schnucks said.
