OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Schnucks is recalling several of its store brand baked goods because some of the items may contain loose plastic pieces.
The supermarket chain says the company that makes containers for the products, Genpak, told them that loose particles of plastic may be included in the packaging, and plastic pieces may be in the baked goods themselves.
The list of products are below.
Affected items that were purchased on or before April 16:
- Gourmet Raisin Bran Muffins UPC: 4131832029
- 4 count Gourmet Lemon Blueberry Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832037
- Gourmet Cranberry Orange Muffins, UPC: 4131832159
- 4 count Gourmet Lemon Poppy Muffins UPC: 4131832037
- Gourmet Pumpkin Muffins, UPC: 4131832067
- 4 count Gourmet Chocolate Muffins, Size: 4 count UPC:: 4131832039
- Gourmet Blueberry Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832026
- Gourmet Cinnamon Crumb Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832042
- Gourmet Banana Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832027
- Gourmet Raspberry Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131831267
- Petite Layer Fruit Pizza, 9 inch (Deli Department) UPC: 215232XXXXX
Affected items purchased on or before April 23:
- Cornbread Slice 2520300XXXXX
- Con Bread UPC: 4131831243
- Butterflake Roll, 6 count UPC: 252079XXXX
- Gooey Butter Cake UPC: 252224XXXXX
- Old Fashioned Gooey Butter Cake UPC: 252514XXXXX
- Gooey Butter Cake Slice UPC: 252529XXXXX
- Cherry Cheese Coffee Cake UPC: 252222XXXXX
- Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter Cake UPC: 252223XXXXX
- Cherry Coffee Cake UPC:252228XXXXX
- Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter Slice UPC: 252231XXXXX
- Apple Coffee Cake UPC: 252230XXXXX
- Old Fashioned Crumb Cake UPC: 4131831309
- Old Fashioned Cheesecake UPC: 252221XXXXX
So far, there have been no reports of injury or illness in connection with the products.
