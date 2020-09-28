ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Schnucks is recalling fresh ground beef sold at a south St. Louis store Sunday.
Any ground beef produced after 2 p.m. at the Hampton and Gravois store has been recalled due to a risk of containing black pieces of a meat soaker pad.
Customers who purchased Schnucks fresh ground beef with a production time stamp after 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 and a sell-by date of Sept. 28, 2020 should return the product to the store for a full refund or exchange.
To date, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries, and this is an isolated incident that does not affect any other stores. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.
