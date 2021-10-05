ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Schnucks is partnering with the Pink Ribbon Girls of St. Louis and Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to encourage women in underserved communities in the St. Louis area to get mammograms.
The first 1,500 mammogram clients living in one of 21 select zip codes of north St. Louis County and north St. Louis City can get a $50 Schnucks gift card along with other resources to promote healthy living and eating choices. This is part of the Treasure Your Chest program.
"Along with our partners at the Pink Ribbon Girls and the Urban League, Schnucks is answering the challenge and striving to make the communities we call home better,” Jackson Schron, Schnucks director of community engagement and customer care said.
Willing participants have to register for the program here. Then, they can schedule a mammogram and take the voucher received at the appointment to a Treasure Your Chest event at one of two local Schnucks stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.