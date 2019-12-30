ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Schnucks has been named the best grocery store chain in Missouri, according to 24/7 Tempo ranking in USA Today.
24/7 Tempo's ranking of the best supermarket chains in every state is based on data suggesting chain popularity compiled from Yelp and Google Trends.
Among the factors that people consider when deciding where to spend their food budget are convenience, store organization, discounts, and availability of specific products.
Schnucks' headquarters is in St. Louis and was founded in 1939.
The summary in the ranking reads: "From its beginnings in North St. Louis in 1939, the family-owned Schnucks has grown into a chain of almost 100 units in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa..,"
The best independent grocery store in Missouri is identified as McGonigles’s Market in Kansas City.
Three Schnucks stores in the St. Louis area closed on Sunday, November 20.
