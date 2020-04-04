ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Schnucks officials started limiting shoppers to one person per household on Saturday to limit and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and to abide by social distancing guidelines.
Officials said the limitation is essential but they understand sometimes it may not be possible.
"While it is our hope that customers will understand and abide by this policy, we also recognize that there are situations where it is simply not possible – be it a single parent who has no childcare options, an elderly customer who needs assistance from a friend or relative, or a customer with other needs," officials said in a statement. "Our store teams are being asked to exercise judgment in these situations, in order to ensure that all of our customers are able to complete their shopping trip, while also balancing that with the need to ensure that we are doing all that we can to increase the practice of safe social distancing."
