(KMOV.com) - Schnucks is looking to hire temporary workers as shoppers flock to stores amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Schnucks, along with Dierbergs and others, have seen their supplies run low as people stock up on items such as toilet paper.
Stores have altered hours to allow shelves to restocked and to properly staff certain locations. They have also reserved certain shopping hours for high-risk groups, such as seniors.
For more on the openings at Schnucks, click here.
