ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A local hero is being recognized for his quick thinking.
Last month, an Alton Schnucks employee Ben Mazur sprang into action to stop a runaway cart with a baby inside as it raced across the parking lot.
On Wednesday, Mayor David Goins surprised Mazur at work to officially name May 5 "Ben Mazur Day."
"People think I'm their Superman," Mazur said. "I am just honored to save that baby."
Mazur, who is on the Autism spectrum, is an cherished employee at Schnucks through a program called Challenge Unlimited and he is also enrolled at Lewis & Clark Community College.
What makes the day even better is May 5 is his birthday.
