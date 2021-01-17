SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - You may notice something new the next time you shop at Schnucks, the supermarket chain is embracing a message of unity.
Optional t-shirts worn by Schnucks employees say "Unity is Power" and "We stand against Racism."
"When the shirts came in and we were handing them out, it wasn't long before we had lines of people asking if they can get a shirt. We gave them out as fast as we could, we even had to go to other locations to get more shirts because we ran short on them because we had so many people wanting to wear them," said Arsenal location manager Jason Horn.
The shirts were rolled out in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, supporting the principals the store was founded on.
"It's really a great history, really born out of diversity with a female founder. So, we are very proud of course to support the St. Louis community and all of the other communities where we operate," said Schnucks Chief Marketing Officer Bill Bradley.
Employees say most customers have had great things to say about the shirts but some have been skeptical.
