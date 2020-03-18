ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three local St. Louis-based grocery stores, as well as Target and Whole Foods, are offering shoppers age 60 and over an exclusive hour to shop as a health precaution.
Schnucks will offer 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. as a shopping time for their senior customers to shop. Their stores will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the exception of some stores. Visit here for more.
Dierbergs will reserve 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for daily for customers. The stores' updated hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Field Foods on Lafayette Avenue will reserve 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for senior shoppers. The store will remain open during their existing store hours.
Schnucks and Dierbergs have updated their store hours, so make sure to check before you head to the store.
Target and Whole Foods will also change their hours and open their doors for at-risk customers at 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The Schnucks in Shrewsbury, Lemay and Oakwood in Alton will be closed Wednesday as the chain redeploys about 200 workers to other stores.
