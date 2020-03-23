ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- When you go to either Schnucks or Dierbergs you’ll see clear partitions set up at the cash registers to help protect employees and customers amid coronavirus concerns.
Dierbergs called the plexiglass an added safety measure to go “above and beyond.” They expect to have the plexiglass in all stores by Tuesday. This barrier is in addition to sanitizing conveyor belts, credit card terminals, door handles, self-checkouts and cashier stations.
Schnucks has also added temporary plexiglass to the checkout, pharmacy counter and customer service counter. They expect to have the partitions in all stores by March 30.
