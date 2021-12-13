Schnucks customers can round up to help tornado victims

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Schnucks is letting customers round up at the register to help tornado victims.

The grocery chain announced Monday that through Dec. 19 customers can round up their total to the nearest dollar and 100% of the donations will go to the American Red Cross’ Disaster Relief Fund.

“Our partners at the American Red Cross are working around the clock across several states to help those in need and make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support and comfort in the face of one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in years,” said Schron Jackson, Schnucks Director of Community Engagement and Customer Care. “Our customers also have the opportunity to help simply by telling their Schnucks checker that they want to ‘Round Up’ as they have so generously done in the past.”

More than 30 tornadoes are estimated to have touched down across several Midwestern states Friday night. The National Weather Service reported that four tornadoes were recorded in the greater St. Louis area Friday night. In Edwardsville, six people were killed when part of an Amazon warehouse collapsed during an EF-3 tornado. An 84-year-old woman was killed during the storms in St. Charles County.