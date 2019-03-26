ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two Schnucks stores will be closing in the coming months.
Tuesday morning, the grocery store chain announced the St. Ann store at 10634 St. Charles Rock Road will close on Sunday, May 5 at 6 p.m.
“Since acquiring the St. Ann store it has continued to operate at a significant deficit, and though we have explored many options, we simply do not see a strategy that would be effective in making the store profitable for us,” said Schnucks Chairman & CEO Todd Schnuck. “The difficult decision to close a store is a last resort and we are always sensitive to the impact it can have, so we are especially grateful to be able to minimize some of that impact by preserving our teammates’ jobs and pay.”
The second store to close will be the Truman Boulevard one in Festus. That store will close Sunday, June 30 at 6 p.m.
According to Schnucks Markets, Inc., the Truman Boulevard store is closing because a lease renewal agreement could not be reached.
According to Schnucks, the 130 employees at the stores will be transferred to nearby stores.
