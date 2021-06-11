SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Shrewsbury Schnucks Markets, Inc. store will close later this month.
The company announced Friday it would not renew the lease for the store at 7057 Chippewa Street. The store will close at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 27. The store’s 57 employees will be moved to other Schnucks locations, according to the company.
Schnucks reports the Shrewsbury store has had poor sales since it was acquired from SuperValu in October 2018. The location is also within three miles of two other Schnucks locations: Hampton Village and Hampton & Gravois.
After the store closes, Schnucks will operate 110 stores, including 79 in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Later this year, the company plans to open a new store in Jasper, Indiana and then a third store in Columbia, Missouri.
