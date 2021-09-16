MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says his office is moving forward with lawsuits against 50 schools in Missouri over their masking guidelines.
Schmitt has sued St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Kansas City over their mask mandates.
Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that he's filed suit against Jackson County over its mask mandate.
There is no word at this time when those lawsuits will come down.
