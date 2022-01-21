Schmitt sues several local schools over mask mandate

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued several St. Louis-area school districts over mask mandates.

Suits have been filed against Francis Howell, St. Charles, Fort Zumwalt and Affton schools.

The lawsuit was filed by Schmitt and parents who say they want the mask mandate issued by the district to be tossed. In the lawsuits, Schmitt contends that school districts do not have the authority under state law to issue such mandates, and also say the theory that mandating masks in schools prevents the spread of COVID-19 “has no empirical or rational basis and rejects basic principles of sound public health decision making, medical science, and statistical analysis."

School advocates, legal experts push back against Missouri AG's attempt to sue schools over mask mandates School district advocates and local attorneys are calling Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's latest fight against school districts a distraction from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the lawsuits were filed, Schmitt said his office would sue districts with mask mandates. Francis Howell, one of the districts being sued, does not have a blanket mandate, but requires mask wearing if COVID-19 cases reach a certain threshold. Other districts have similar policies or have a blanket mandate. Officials with different school districts have said they disagree with Schmitt’s view of state law that school boards do not have the right to put mask mandates into place.

In response to previous comments by Schmitt about school mask mandates, Francis Howell Schools said, “The court ruling referenced by Attorney General Eric Schmitt does not limit the ability of elected officials to put mitigation measures in place that apply to district operations."

The district says it does not yet have a copy of the lawsuit, so it cannot comment on it. News 4 is reaching out to the other districts being sued to for comment.