ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, Dr. Faisal Khan, and the St. Louis County Department of Public Health over COVID-19 restrictions.
“Three weeks ago, I sent a letter to St. Louis County asking for an explanation and evidence justifying the County’s extreme restrictions on St. Louis County residents. The County’s response was vague and unresponsive. Just several days later, the County rushed to amend their shut-down order in an apparent attempt to appease this Office and avoid litigation. It has not,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “From requiring a mask outdoors to subjecting citizens to government pre-approval for private events, enough is enough. The seemingly unending control over people’s lives must end. Vaccines are widely available to all adults – it’s past time for St. Louis County to lift these restrictions, and that’s why I filed suit today.”
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the Circuit Court of St. Louis County, 21st Judicial Circuit. It brings eight counts against the county - two counts related to religious exercise, one count alleging violation of freedom of assembly for requiring government pre-approval for events, one count alleging that the latest order is vague and should be declared void, and four counts alleging St. Louis County’s Order is arbitrary and capricious for failing to give meaningful consideration to negative impacts of the Order, for failing to consider less restrictive alternatives, for failing to provide criteria for lifting restrictions, and for broadly unreasonable substantive restrictions.
The lawsuit seeks an injunction or other appropriate action, according to Schmitt's office.
Click here to read the complete lawsuit.
