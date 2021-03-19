ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Schlafly Stout and Oyster Festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic. It was back on this year but looked different than years past.
News 4's Steve Harris shows us how organizers adapted this year's festival to adhere with health safety measures while keeping the event's original charm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.