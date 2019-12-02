ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Get ready for a Schlafly twist, you hard seltzer fans!
Schlafly Beer announced its new alternative to hard seltzers on Monday. On December 6, Schlafly will release the Boomerang, a line of mead spritzer. The 12-ounce drink has 90 calories with no added sugar.
Schlafly said the mead spritzer is only made with three ingredients: water, honey and natural citrus flavors. The first Boomerang will have a lemon-lime flavor.
Schlafly said other flavors are in the works.
“As we watched this latest trend in consumer tastes quickly grow in the industry, we asked ourselves is this something we wanted to pursue, and if so, how can we craft a spritzer that feels authentic to our Schlafly brewing team," Lead Brewer Jared Williamson said in a press release. "We believe that we’ve achieved that with the Boomerang mead spritzer.”
