ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Stout and Oyster Festival will look somewhat different this year due to COVID-19.

Tuesday, Schlafly announced the annual festival will feature socially-distanced tables at the outdoor Shuckerdome, and a special Biergarten drive thru on March 19 and 20 at the Schlafly Taproom on Locust. The tables in the outdoor tent will cost $12 per person and reservations must be made in advance. There is a limit of six people per table and a time limit of four hours.

The Biergarten drive thru will feature items such as fried oysters, roasted oysters, Oysters Rockefeller, po’ boys, Bavarian pretzels and packaged beer. Pre-orders for the drive thru can me made here. Reservations for a table at the Shuckerdome can be made here. More about the festival can be found here.

Due to COVID-19, Schlafly plans for festivals from ‘afar’ Two festivals that are put on by Schlafly Bottleworks will be different this year due to COVID-19.

Two other festivals Schlafly puts on have also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Art Outside was virtual, and Hop in City involved participants picking up cases of different different beers with a home mix case.