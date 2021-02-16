ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Stout and Oyster Festival will look somewhat different this year due to COVID-19.
Tuesday, Schlafly announced the annual festival will feature socially-distanced tables at the outdoor Shuckerdome, and a special Biergarten drive thru on March 19 and 20 at the Schlafly Taproom on Locust. The tables in the outdoor tent will cost $12 per person and reservations must be made in advance. There is a limit of six people per table and a time limit of four hours.
The Biergarten drive thru will feature items such as fried oysters, roasted oysters, Oysters Rockefeller, po’ boys, Bavarian pretzels and packaged beer. Pre-orders for the drive thru can me made here. Reservations for a table at the Shuckerdome can be made here. More about the festival can be found here.
Two festivals that are put on by Schlafly Bottleworks will be different this year due to COVID-19.
Two other festivals Schlafly puts on have also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Art Outside was virtual, and Hop in City involved participants picking up cases of different different beers with a home mix case.
