ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Schlafly’s HOP in the City Festival is coming back!
“It’s been 18 months since we’ve welcomed guests to our brewpubs for any of Schlafly’s popular beer festivals,” said CEO of Schlafly Beer Fran Caradonna. “Although this year’s HOP in the City will be slightly different, we’re eager to welcome new friends and community members. For the first time, some of St. Louis’ favorite food trucks will be on-site and we’re thrilled to invite people back to the Tap Room to enjoy great beer, music, food and fun outdoors.”
The event will take place at the Schlafly Tap Room on Sept. 18 from 12-5 p.m. HOP in the City is free to enter. Food and beer will be available for purchase. Click here for more details.
