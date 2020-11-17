ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can trade in canned food for cans of Schlafly beer this month.
Through Monday, Nov. 30, St. Louisans can donate two non-perishable canned goods to the Schlafly Tap Room, Maplewood’s Schlafly Bottleworks location or St. Charles’ Schlafly Bankside to receive one can of Schlafly beer. Guests can donate up to 12 canned food items to redeem up to six cans of beer per visit.
All canned goods will be donated to Operation Food Search for those in need. Last year, Schlafly donated 3,555-pounds of food to Operation Food Search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.