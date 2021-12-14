HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Schlafly Beer has announced when their Highland location will open!
Schlafly Brewery opened in 1991 in St. Louis and is based on tradition.
On Dec. 22, the new pub will take over a 71-year-old building at 907 Main Street, which recently served as the Highland Chamber of Commerce. The building has since been renovated and expanded to 3,420 square feet, including a new kitchen.
On the brewery's 30th anniversary, Schlafly Beer founders will cut the ribbon during the grand opening celebration at noon.
"The city of Highland has been an exceptional partner, and we're looking forward to bringing the Schlafly experience to residents and guests," said CEO Fran Caradonna.
Schlafly has three brewpubs in the St. Louis area. The new location will be Schlafly's first brewpub in Illinois, making it the fourth one in the Greater St. Louis area.
The new location will offer 14 signature Schlafly beers available on draft and a menu including popular favorites, such as fried marcoot cheese curds and beer bread. The 30th anniversary will include $3 pints as a throw-back to 1991 prices.
For more information visit Schlafly Beer's website here.
