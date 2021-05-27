ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Schlafly Beer is preparing for its upcoming festival season!
The craft brewer’s annual “Art Outside” festival in Maplewood will take place Oct. 1-3. Then, Schlafly will bring back its largest beer festival, “HOP in the City,” on Sept. 18 at the Tap Room in downtown St. Louis. The “Full Moon Festival” will take place on Nov. 6.
Click here for more details on the Schlafly 2021 beer festivals.
