ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Schlafly Beer will take over Trailhead Brewing along Main Street in St. Charles to add a third brewpub to the St. Louis region.
After 25 years, Trailhead Brewing Co. owner Bob Kirkwood decided to retire. Kirkwood decided to sell to the independent craft brewery in St. Louis.
“My partners and I felt that it was important to find a suitable buyer that would continue to brew quality beer, contribute the same positive experience to the customer and value the current staff,” Kirkwood said. “With these requirements in mind combined with Schlafly’s respected reputation within the brewing and hospitality industries in the St. Louis metro area, we found a perfect fit.”
The new pub will be called Schlafly Bankside. Schlafly says they will maintain the character and charm of Trailhead Brewing Co. and invest in improvements and renovations. They will also increase the number of tap handles and pub fare food along with barbecue and pizza.
“We highly respect Bob Kirkwood’s operation and wish him a happy retirement. We are committed to continuing what his customers and this community have grown to expect from their neighborhood brewery with the added Schlafly experience that our guests love,” Tom Schlafly said.
Schlafly Bankside joins Schlafly Tap Room in St. Louis and Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood.
Schlafly said the name Bankside is dual inspired, since the brewery is just steps away from the banks of the Missouri River as well as roots in England where Schlafly’s co-founders said they fell in love with English-style beers. Bankside is a neighborhood in London along the southern bank of the River Thames.
An official launch date for Schlafly Bankside hasn’t been announced yet. All employees of Trailhead Brewing will be offered jobs at Bankside.
