MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- The Schlafly Beer art festival is bringing live music and beer to Maplewood early October.
The family-friendly Art Outside festival will be held at the Schlafly Bottleworks site at 7260 Southwest Ave from Friday Oct. 1 to Sunday Oct. 3. Typically, the festival is held on Memorial Day but the dates were moved back due to the pandemic. Beside enjoying live tunes, visitors can buy various artwork from local artists like ceramics, paintings, textiles, glass and jewelry.
“Just like good beer, art brings people together, and that’s why we started hosting the Art Outside Festival more than 15 years ago,” says Schlafly Beer CEO Fran Caradonna. “It’s a special event that brings people of all ages together to support local artists and musicians.”
Organizers released a tenative schedule for performers:
Friday, October 1st
- 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.: One Way Traffic
- 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Prairie Rehab
- 8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Little Dylan Band
Saturday, October 2nd
- 11 a.m. -Noon: Stank Thunder
- 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Jon Bonham & Friends
- 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Skylar Rogers & the Blue Diamonds
- 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Dogtown Records Presents
- 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Pono AM
- 8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Brother Lee & the Leather Jackals
Sunday, October 3rd
- 11 a.m. - Noon: The Bronx Cheers
- 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. : Cree Rider w/ Band
- 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. : The Hilary Fitz Band
Only credit cards will be accepted at bars and food tents. Unvaccinated guests are asked to wear a mask while not actively eating or drinking while those who are vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks while not actively eating or drinking.
