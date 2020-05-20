ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- While following social distancing measures and strict sanitizing guidelines, Schlafly Bankside on Main Street in St. Charles will open Friday, May 22.
The brewpub will be open for limited dining and curbside pick-up from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Bankside, formerly Trailhead Brewing Co., is Schlafly's third brewpub in the St. Louis area.
“After months of planning, preparing and pivoting, we’re thrilled to officially open our doors and become a member of the St. Charles community,” said CEO Fran Caradonna.
[RELATED: Schlafly Beer buys Trailhead Brewing Co. in St. Charles; will be renamed as Schlafly Bankside]
Schlafly also announced that the Tap Room and Bottleworks will also reopen for limited service. There will be no bar seating only table service at 25% capacity. They will only accept credit card payments for the foreseeable future.
To make a reservation at Schlafly Bankside, call (314)-241-2337x3 or secure your spot through OpenTable here. Curbside orders can be placed online here or by calling Schlafly Bankside at (314)-241-2337x3.
