St. Louis Blues left wing Pat Maroon (7) and right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrate the team's 2-1 win against the Dallas Stars in two overtimes in Game 7 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

(KMOV.com) – The schedule has been released for the Western Conference Finals between the Blues and San Jose Sharks.

The series will open in San Jose on Saturday and could finish as soon as May 17 or as late as May 23. The Sharks have home ice advantage. The two teams also met in the Western Conference Finals in 2016; the Sharks won in six games.

The schedule is below:

Game 1 at San Jose on May 11 at 7:00 P.M. on NBC

Game 2 at San Jose on May 13 at 8:00 p.m. on NBSN

Game 3 at St. Louis on May 15 at 7:00 pm on NBCSN

Game 4 at St. Louis on May 17 at 7:00 p.m. on NBCSN

Game 5 at San Jose on May 19 at 2:00 p.m. on NBC

Game 6 at St. Louis on May 21 at 7:00 p.m. on NBCSN

Game 7 at San Jose on May 23 at 8:00 p.m. on NBCSN

