(KMOV.com) – The schedule has been released for the Western Conference Finals between the Blues and San Jose Sharks.
The series will open in San Jose on Saturday and could finish as soon as May 17 or as late as May 23. The Sharks have home ice advantage. The two teams also met in the Western Conference Finals in 2016; the Sharks won in six games.
The schedule is below:
Game 1 at San Jose on May 11 at 7:00 P.M. on NBC
Game 2 at San Jose on May 13 at 8:00 p.m. on NBSN
Game 3 at St. Louis on May 15 at 7:00 pm on NBCSN
Game 4 at St. Louis on May 17 at 7:00 p.m. on NBCSN
Game 5 at San Jose on May 19 at 2:00 p.m. on NBC
Game 6 at St. Louis on May 21 at 7:00 p.m. on NBCSN
Game 7 at San Jose on May 23 at 8:00 p.m. on NBCSN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.